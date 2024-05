Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met on May 19 at the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports.

The heads of state had a conversation held in a sincere atmosphere.

Will be updated