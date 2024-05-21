Joint participation with President Raisi in opening of large infrastructure project - clear message to both our peoples and whole world - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Our joint participation in the opening of a large infrastructure project at the state border indicated how strong Iran-Azerbaijan relations are. It was a very clear message to both our peoples and the whole world that we are friends and brothers, and that we will continue to be together, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as he visited the Embassy of Iran today, Trend reports.

"The tragic death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, deeply shook us all. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other individuals tragically died with him. May Allah rest their souls in peace. I express my condolences to the people of Iran. This is a huge loss. This is a loss not only for the people and state of Iran, but also for the entire Muslim world.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi was a prominent statesman, an outstanding politician, and a great personality who had won the trust of the Iranian people. Our numerous meetings always left a great impression on me. My last meeting with him was a historic one. Both he and I described it as a historic meeting. Our joint participation in the opening of a large infrastructure project at the state border indicated how strong Iran-Azerbaijan relations are. It was a very clear message to both our peoples and the whole world that we are friends and brothers, and that we will continue to be together. After the opening ceremony, both the late President Raisi's and my official statements had very serious political implications. Both Presidents openly stated that the countries located in the region should actively participate in the future development of this region.

This tragedy, of course, is a huge pain, both for his relatives and those who knew him. But what is comforting is that he dedicated his life to the development of the Iranian people. He played a special role in defending the national interests of the Iranian state. Both during his term as President and in the previous periods, he sought to improve the well-being of the Iranian people and played a major role in protecting national interests," said President Ilham Aliyev.