Azerbaijani FM conveys condolences to Iranian acting FM on demise of president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani have held a phone talk, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bayramov expressed deep condolences over the deaths of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash.

The Azerbaijani minister emphasized that sincere and professional contacts were established with Foreign Minister Hossein Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, contributing to the development of bilateral relations and the resolution of differing issues. During the phone conversation, the historical significance of the Presidents' meeting at the border, the importance of launching strategic projects, and the continuation of joint efforts in transport, economy, and energy were noted. It was also mentioned that steps have been taken to resume the work of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran.

Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani expressed deep gratitude for President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Iranian embassy to offer condolences following the tragic deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahia, and other officials. He noted that the letters of condolence from the Foreign Minister and other officials were a sign of high respect.

During the conversation, the ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

