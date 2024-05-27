France's provocations not to remain unanswered - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. France must acknowledge that its campaign against Azerbaijan, along with disrespectful statements and provocations, will face consequences, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said, answering the question of local media about France's calling Azerbaijan a "dictatorship", Trend reports.

"The French side not only refuses to apologize for its irresponsible and unacceptable statements but has also intensified its smear campaign against Azerbaijan in Le Point and other similar French media outlets. France's campaign against Azerbaijan, cloaked in the guise of 'democracy,' is merely an attempt to conceal the shortcomings of its foreign policy," the spokesperson remarked.

He underscored that France's activities, including its endeavors to impart a "lesson in democracy" to the world, are widely recognized, encompassing international transgressions, neo-colonial policies, racism, discrimination, Islamophobia, and human rights restrictions.

"Hence, before labeling Azerbaijan as a 'dictatorship,' France should reflect on its own actions. The French side must realize that its campaign against our country, coupled with its offensive statements and provocations, will not go unchallenged," Hajizada concluded.

