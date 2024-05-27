Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 27 May 2024 17:03 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan not to suspend interest subsidies to entrepreneurs with restructured loan - decree
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has amended the “Procedure for granting interest subsidies to entrepreneurs through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan on loans received by entrepreneurs in manats from credit organizations,” approved by the decree of February 1, 2024, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a new decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the payment of interest subsidies to entrepreneurs whose loans were restructured due to late payments for more than 90 days will not be suspended from now on.

