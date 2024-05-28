We will do our best to ensure that voices of small island developing nations are heard loud and clear - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. SIDS are the most vulnerable nations to climate change, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States “Charting the Course Toward Resilient Prosperity” held in Antigua and Barbuda, Trend reports.

Emphasizing that climate change also impedes Small Island Developing States' progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the head of state added: "During our COP29 Presidency addressing the challenges posed by climate change to SIDS will be among our priorities. We are planning to hold SIDS Summit during the Baku COP. We will do our best to ensure that the voices of small island developing nations are heard loud and clear."