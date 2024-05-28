Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
We will do our best to ensure that voices of small island developing nations are heard loud and clear - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 28 May 2024 00:50 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. SIDS are the most vulnerable nations to climate change, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States “Charting the Course Toward Resilient Prosperity” held in Antigua and Barbuda, Trend reports.

Emphasizing that climate change also impedes Small Island Developing States' progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the head of state added: "During our COP29 Presidency addressing the challenges posed by climate change to SIDS will be among our priorities. We are planning to hold SIDS Summit during the Baku COP. We will do our best to ensure that the voices of small island developing nations are heard loud and clear."

