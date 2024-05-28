Kazakhstan's MFA congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Independence Day

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has congratulated Azerbaijan on Independence Day, Trend reports via the ministry's official page on X.

"We extend our warmest congratulations to our colleagues from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and best wishes to the people of brotherly Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day," the post reads.

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Independence Day. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first democratic republic not only on the territory of modern Azerbaijan but also in the whole East. It was a parliamentary republic. Its state attributes were adopted - a flag, an anthem. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, however, was only in power for 23 months. After the 11th army of the Bolsheviks captured Azerbaijan on April 28, 1920, the republic was overthrown.

