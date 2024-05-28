Germany crossing fingers for Caucasus to see peace and stability this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Germany hopes this year could be decisive for peace and stability in the Caucasus, Trend reports via the publication of the Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus, and Central Asia Matthias Luttenberg on X page.

"Congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan celebrating Independence Day today! 2024 is an important year for Azerbaijan and our shared planet's climate, with COP29 coming to Baku. We hope it can also be a decisive year for peace and stability in the Caucasus. Germany is ready to support it," the publication says.

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Independence Day. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first democratic republic not only on the territory of modern Azerbaijan but also in the whole East. It was a parliamentary republic. Its state attributes were adopted - a flag, an anthem. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, however, was only in power for 23 months. After the 11th army of the Bolsheviks captured Azerbaijan on April 28, 1920, the republic was overthrown.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

