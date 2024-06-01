First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of June 1- International Children's Day, Trend reports.

The post says: "I wholeheartedly congratulate our little compatriots on the occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day! I wish each child robust health and happiness! May your hearts always be filled with joy and may smiles always grace your faces! May Almighty God protect you!"