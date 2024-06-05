Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency offers additional co-op chances with Poland - FM (PHOTO)

The meeting also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Then consultations were held on the Azerbaijani-Polish strategic partnership with the participation of a delegation led by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Fariz Rzayev, and a delegation led by Prawda.

Issues of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of bilateral, regional, and international organizations were discussed during the consultations.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.