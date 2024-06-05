Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency offers additional co-op chances with Poland - FM (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 5 June 2024 20:27 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan's presidency at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) offers additional cooperation chances on climate action with Poland, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan said during today's meeting with the Polish Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary of State Marek Prawda, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

In this regard, Bayramov informed in detail about the work done and plans for the future.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland, as well as on the regional situation.

The minister emphasized the important role of such visits, including the mechanism of political consultations, in developing partnership relations between the two countries, especially in the economic, trade, and investment spheres, as well as in energy security, education, and the humanitarian field.

The significance of the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Poland was noted in terms of increasing trade turnover between the two countries in proportion to the existing potential in this area, as well as discussing prospects in the trade and economic spheres.

The meeting also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Then consultations were held on the Azerbaijani-Polish strategic partnership with the participation of a delegation led by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Fariz Rzayev, and a delegation led by Prawda.

Issues of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of bilateral, regional, and international organizations were discussed during the consultations.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

