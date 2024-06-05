Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency offers additional co-op chances with Poland - FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan's
presidency at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) offers
additional cooperation chances on climate action with Poland, the
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan said during today's meeting with the
Polish Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary of State Marek Prawda, a
source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.
In this regard, Bayramov informed in detail about the work done
and plans for the future.
The meeting also featured an exchange of views on cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Poland, as well as on the regional
situation.
The minister emphasized the important role of such visits,
including the mechanism of political consultations, in developing
partnership relations between the two countries, especially in the
economic, trade, and investment spheres, as well as in energy
security, education, and the humanitarian field.
The significance of the work of the Intergovernmental Commission
on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Republic of Poland was noted in terms of increasing trade turnover
between the two countries in proportion to the existing potential
in this area, as well as discussing prospects in the trade and
economic spheres.
The meeting also discussed other issues of mutual interest.
Then consultations were held on the Azerbaijani-Polish strategic
partnership with the participation of a delegation led by the
Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Fariz Rzayev, and a
delegation led by Prawda.
Issues of cooperation between the two countries within the
framework of bilateral, regional, and international organizations
were discussed during the consultations.
This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was
made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last
year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive
about 70–80,000 foreign guests.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an
agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992
to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system.
COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative
body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on
Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the
Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held
annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's
Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.