Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber held a phone talk, Trend reports.

During the phone call, President Ilham Aliyev and Mohammed Mokhber talked about the road that will connect Zangilan and Nakhchivan through Iran.

Will be updated