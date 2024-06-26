Azerbaijan faced double standards since restoration of its independence - Zakir Hasanov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Azerbaijan has faced double standards since the restoration of its independence, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with AZERTAC and AzTV, Trend reports.

"For thirty years our lands were under occupation. What's happened? 20 percent of our lands were occupied, we had more than a million refugees and internally displaced persons. Nobody talks about this.

We created all the conditions for the Armenians who moved from here. Nobody kicked them out of here, and you saw that when they themselves left and met with you, the journalists, they said that no one was kicking them out, they were leaving here safe and sound. They were even given fuel to leave and were provided with food. Two groups from the UN came here, they came and saw it. After all, when I spoke about the operation, I spoke for a reason; our President gave a serious instruction. The esteemed First Vice President strictly controlled humanitarian issues. They knew that these double standards would still be used against us. But we took our measures. Forces from outside are still unable to achieve their goals. The firm will of our President prevents all this,” the minister added.