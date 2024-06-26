President Ilham Aliyev presented with military transport aircraft produced by Italian Leonardo

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, was presented with a "C-27J Spartan" type military transport aircraft produced by the Italian "Leonardo" company, Trend reports.

Defense Minister of Italy Guido Crosetto, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo Cirielli, and Chairman of "Leonardo" company Stefano Pontecorvo participated in the event.

