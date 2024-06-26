Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President Ilham Aliyev presented with military transport aircraft produced by Italian Leonardo

Politics Materials 26 June 2024 11:10 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, was presented with a "C-27J Spartan" type military transport aircraft produced by the Italian "Leonardo" company, Trend reports.

Defense Minister of Italy Guido Crosetto, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo Cirielli, and Chairman of "Leonardo" company Stefano Pontecorvo participated in the event.

