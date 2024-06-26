Azerbaijani FM meets with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. On June 26, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo Cirielli, who is visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, and the prospects for a multifaceted strategic partnership between the two countries in political, defense, security, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian, educational and other fields were discussed.

The delivery of the C-27J Spartan military transport aircraft manufactured by the Italian company Leonardo to Azerbaijan was noted with satisfaction. It was said that cooperation in the field of defense will contribute to the further development of relations between the two countries.

The parties also exchanged views on the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations in the region in the post-conflict period.

During the meeting, other international and regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed.