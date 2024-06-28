US sees great potential for supply of Central Asian goods through Azerbaijan ..........

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The US sees great potential for the supply of goods from Central Asia through Azerbaijan, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said during a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

"We see a huge opportunity for Azerbaijan as a state to receive goods and ultimately services coming through the Caspian Sea and then to global markets, whether they go through Georgia or not. But we also believe that there is a huge opportunity to get goods through Armenia and Türkiye to either the Black Sea, or essentially the Atlantic, or the Mediterranean. And that opportunity will reduce transportation costs. It will provide alternatives that are protected from geopolitical interference. And all of this is a great reason to think that tens of millions of people from Tajikistan to Kyiv would benefit from the inauguration of this corridor. We believe it should be done with the consent of all stakeholders. We know that everything starts with mutual understanding between Armenia and Azerbaijan, so that not just a route through Georgia, which has some real advantages, but also delivers goods to the Black Sea," he said.

