Azerbaijan's CEC to consider applications of parties for registration of their...........

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Applications from the Republican Alternative Party (REAL), "Ag Partiya" (White Party) and the Civil Solidarity Party to register their authorized representatives in the extraordinary parliamentary election in Azerbaijan, will be considered, Secretary of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Arifa Mukhtarova said at today's meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

