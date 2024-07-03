Ongoing negotiations between Azerbaijan, Armenia are priority for us - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The United States will continue to work with Azerbaijan and Armenia towards specific meetings and tasks within the framework of the NATO summit, which will be held in Washington, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, ongoing negotiations between the two countries are a priority for the State Department.

“In the context of the issue in the South Caucasus, this is a priority for us. We will continue to work towards specific meetings and tasks within the framework of the NATO summit in Washington,” Patel said.