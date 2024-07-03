New Azerbaijan Party announces composition of its central election headquarters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The composition of the central election headquarters of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in connection with the country's extraordinary parliamentary election has been revealed, Trend reports.

The headquarters was approved today with a composition of 21 people.

The relevant list can be found at the link:

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.