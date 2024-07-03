Azerbaijani defense minister attends events in Belarus (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, participated in the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus and Independence Day as an honorary guest, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Then, the Defense Minister watched the military parade held in Minsk with the participation of representatives of the Armed Forces of various countries as well as servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army.

Afterward, in Victory Square, the leaders of the delegations laid flowers at the Victory Monument.

The next meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was held in the National Library of Belarus.

The meeting discussed the current state of military cooperation and the issues ahead.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel