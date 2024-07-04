Azerbaijan remains one of most active partners of SCO - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Azerbaijan is one of the most active partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), political analyst Elchin Mirzabayli told Trend.

He asserts that Azerbaijan's ability to forge strong partnerships and alliances with key players in the global arena, despite facing conflicts and challenges, is a testament to the successful implementation of President Ilham Aliyev's foreign policy vision.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan spreads its wings around the world, guided by its own interests and the principles of win-win cooperation.

"Therefore, Azerbaijan's promotion of its upward relations with regional and global economic-political power centers of Eurasia, along with individual states of Europe, South, and North America, intensification of mutual dialogue and cooperation with African countries, as well as countries currently in the sphere of global economic-political processes and located in other regions and sub-regions, non-traditional for Azerbaijan, promises great prospects not only for Azerbaijan but also for the region as a whole.

Taking into consideration the efforts of various Western circles, especially France, to pull Azerbaijan out of global processes and the policy pursued in this regard, accompanied by an over-the-top aggressiveness, it can be concluded that the results have been accomplished through sheer determination and diplomatic finesse," he noted.

Mirzabayli stressed that the high dynamism noticeable in the development of Azerbaijan's relations with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the People's Republic of China, one of the most important countries of this organization, is a vivid example of the high trust that official Beijing demonstrates towards Azerbaijan and its leader.

"The combined territory of the SCO member countries is 65 percent of the territory of the two continents of Europe and Asia, and the population is almost half of the world's population. The SCO covers a geography that contains the world's richest natural resources, even if observers and dialog partners are not included. ¼ percent of the world's GDP is accounted for by the SCO member countries, which is $23 trillion.

The fact that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received an invitation to the SCO summit for the second time in a short period should be taken as a tribute to Azerbaijan, not only for its geographical location, its role in regional and global processes, but first of all for the authority of President Ilham Aliyev and his high leadership qualities.

Holding all the aces in terms of industrial, scientific, and innovative potential, Azerbaijan has a golden opportunity to get in on the ground floor of mutually beneficial infrastructure projects carried out through the SCO platform, particularly in the areas of transportation, logistics, and energy. Azerbaijan is wide open to joining forces in industry, science, education, tourism, and humanitarian endeavors.

The Joint Azerbaijan-China Declaration on Establishment of Strategic Partnership Relations, adopted within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Astana, is a very important and historically significant document. The People's Republic of China, which has always emphasized the factor of responsibility in global processes, has a peculiar point of view both in international and bilateral relations.

China chooses its strategic partners with great care and takes great responsibility for its commitments. One of the factors contributing to the strengthening of ties between the two countries, and perhaps the first, in my opinion, is that Azerbaijan also treats its commitments and relations with its partners with a high sense of responsibility and sensitivity.

Emphasizing in the joint declaration that Azerbaijan and China, irrespective of external factors, consider each other as reliable partners demonstrates that both countries, irrespective of external factors, pursue independent policies based on national interests, principles of justice, and mutual interests.

The other point contained in the declaration is that the parties support the international system under the auspices of the UN, adhere to the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, oppose hegemony and power politics, emphasize the commitment to real multilateralism, and emphasize that Baku and Beijing have a common viewpoint on the secure future of mankind.

The most important areas in the economic plane of the declaration, I think, are the deepening of cooperation within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and emphasizing China's intention to take an active part in the construction and operation of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor).

By and large, the document can be seen as backing for the projects carried out with Azerbaijan's involvement and drive, safeguarding our country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, by a powerhouse like China that's always on the rise.

The meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with Chinese leader Xi Jinping will result in deepening cooperation between countries in all spheres, interaction and dialog will become more intensive, bilateral relations will acquire new content and quality," he added.

According to political scientist Agshin Karimov, China is a powerful state realizing the new world order in conditions of geopolitical chaos.

"The adoption of the "Joint Declaration on Establishing Strategic Partnership" by Azerbaijan and China reflects the development of mutual interests between Baku and Beijing in the new world order, the deepening of economic cooperation, and unified bilateral approaches to the security environment," he noted.

The expert stated that Azerbaijan's position in the document on the inadmissibility of the "One China" policy and any independence of Taiwan, as well as Beijing's support for the peace agenda formulated by Azerbaijan with Armenia, will contribute to the promotion of joint priorities.

"This suggests that Azerbaijan is already implementing a strategy that goes beyond regional politics. This can manifest itself in the form of priorities that express interest in and support for China's agenda in Asia.

China, on the other hand, plays a role in geopolitical issues along with economic expansion in the South Caucasus and is building its strategy on Azerbaijan. It can be predicted that China's diplomatic and political influence will expand along with its economic portfolio in the region," he emphasized.

He believes that China aims for a multipolar world order in which countries refrain from interfering in the internal politics of other countries.

"This is an approach that meets the interests of Azerbaijan, and it is certainly worth considering that non-interference in internal affairs is mentioned in the declaration," he said.

He added that China is convinced that the US is dropping the ball when it comes to handling the military, diplomatic, and moral responsibilities it is taking on.

"China's approach through these prisms can be aimed at creating alternatives in the face of other international actors' claims to hegemony in the South Caucasus. Such an agenda in Beijing will increase China's support for Azerbaijan in finalizing the draft peace treaty with Armenia and shaping the security architecture," Karimov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel