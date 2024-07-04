Connectivity along East-West, North-South corridors constitutes important area of co-op between Azerbaijan, SCO - President Ilham Aliyev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. Connectivity along East-West and North-South transportation corridors constitutes an important area of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the SCO Member States. The geographical location and substantial investments in transport infrastructure have enabled Azerbaijan to become one of the transport and logistics hubs in Eurasia, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the SCO plus meeting in Astana, Trend reports.

"The annual handling capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway – an integral part of the Middle Corridor – has increased from 1 million tons to 5 million tons thanks to the Azerbaijani investments. We are working with partner countries to ensure digitalization of the Middle Corridor. Furthermore, Azerbaijan aims to increase the annual capacity of the Alat International Sea Trade Port from 15 million tons to 25 million tons," the head of state noted.