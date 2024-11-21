OPEC highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s vision at COP29: oil and gas as 'gift from God' (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, oil and gas resources are a 'gift from God', said Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), in a speech at the COP29 summit, Trend reports.

"Oil and gas remain vital to producers and consumers around the world. As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev emphasized at the opening of COP29, they are indeed a gift from God," he said.

The OPEC chief added that today, petroleum and petroleum-derived products continue to shape how we heat and cool our homes, construct our buildings, and use transport.

"However, access to the benefits of these products, benefits unfortunately often taken for granted, is far from universal. There remain around 685 million people around the world without access to electricity and 2.1 billion who continue to rely on unsafe and inefficient cooking fuels.

The great challenge at hand is ensuring energy accessibility, meeting rising energy demand, enhancing energy security while maintaining energy affordability, and of course reducing emissions," Haitham Al Ghais noted.