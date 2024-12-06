President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of European Council

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the European Council António Costa on the occasion of his assumption of office as President of the European Council, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I congratulate you on assuming the office of President of the European Council.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union spans a broad agenda, covering a wide range of areas, including energy, green energy, transportation, trade, and more. Azerbaijan's significant role in ensuring Europe's energy security is undeniable.

I believe that we will make joint efforts to develop political dialogue, economic and trade cooperation, and cultural exchanges between Azerbaijan and the European Union in line with our mutual interests, strengthening our constructive partnership.

I wish you success in your forthcoming responsible work," the letter reads.