Azerbaijani MFA comments on situation with compatriots in Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received any information about Azerbaijani citizens in connection with the current situation in Syria, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

“The Foreign Ministry has not received any information about our citizens,” he said.

Azerbaijan has no embassy in Syria.

To note, rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched an attack on November 27 from the partially controlled province of Idlib in the north of the country. In addition to them, some units of the Syrian National Army also participated in the offensive.

The rebels captured the entire Idlib province and Aleppo, the country's second largest city, in a matter of days.

The Syrian army fled Hama on December 5. On December 6, the Syrian Democratic Forces captured the city of Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria. On the night of December 8, anti-government forces invaded Damascus. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad left the capital by airplane.