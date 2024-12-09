President Ilham Aliyev makes amendments to several legislative papers - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree “On Application of the Law ‘On Amendments to Certain Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Connection with Application of the Law ’On Political Parties‘” and “On Amendments to the Decree ’On Application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan ‘On State Registration and State Register of Legal Entities’”, Trend reports.

The decree stipulates that the authority granted to the relevant executive body under the Law “On State Registration and State Register of Legal Entities” shall be executed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In this law, the term “body (institution)” in the first case means:

In respect of non-commercial legal entities and branches and representative offices of foreign non-commercial legal entities—the Ministry of Justice of the Azerbaijan Republic; In respect of other non-commercial organizations established in the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic—the Ministry of Justice of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic;

As the State Tax Service in respect of commercial legal entities, branches and representative offices of foreign commercial legal entities, and public legal entities—the Ministry of Economy of the Azerbaijan Republic, as well as the State Tax Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic;

About religious institutions: the State Committee for Religious Institutions of the Azerbaijan Republic and the State Agency for Religious Institutions of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

In this law, the term “body (institution)” in the second case means:

Concerning non-commercial legal entities and branches and representative offices of foreign non-commercial legal entities as the State Tax Service—the Ministry of Economy of the Azerbaijan Republic, the State Committee on Statistics of the Azerbaijan Republic, and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Azerbaijan Republic, and concerning political parties—the Central Election Commission of the Azerbaijan Republic;

With commercial legal entities, branches and representative offices of foreign commercial legal entities and public legal entities—the State Customs Committee of the Azerbaijan Republic, the State Committee on Statistics of the Azerbaijan Republic, and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Azerbaijan Republic;

In this Law, the term “body (institution)” means the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan needs to solve the issues arising from the Law “On Amendments to Certain Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with implementing the Law ‘On Political Parties.