Azerbaijani MFA condemns biased statement by US Secretary of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. We strongly condemn and reject the biased statement of 11 December 2024 by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which distorts the current situation regarding the protection of human rights and freedoms in our country, and aims to interfere in the legal proceedings in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

"Unfortunately, due to the intervention of the U.S. State Department led by Secretary of State Blinken in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan during the last 4 years, the period in question is considered lost years for Azerbaijan-US relations, which were remembered for friendship and cooperation within many periods.

It is well known that Antony Blinken's double standards in relation to the current situation of human rights in our country has paralyzed the South Caucasus policy of the United States as a whole.

We hope that mutual friendship and partnership relations between Azerbaijan and the United States will be restored during the new U.S. administration," Aykhan Hajizada said.