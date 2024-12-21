Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan counts registered candidates for сoming municipal election

Politics Materials 21 December 2024 15:26 (UTC +04:00)

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. A total of 755 candidates have been registered for the upcoming municipal election in Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at today's meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

“In Azerbaijan, 15,886 people were nominated for municipal election scheduled for January 29, 2025, of whom 755 people have already registered candidacies,” he clarified.

To note, the municipal election will take place for 685 municipalities, and 8,710 members of municipalities will be elected.

