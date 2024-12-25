President of Northern Cyprus expresses condolences over AZAL plane crash (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar has expressed condolences to Azerbaijan following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane near Aktau city, Trend reports via Tatar's post on its X page.

“May the Almighty give peace to the souls of those killed in the disaster, I express my condolences to their families and friends, and healing to the victims,” he added.

Earlier today, the Embraer 190 passenger plane flying on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from the Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said that there were 37 Azerbaijani citizens on board the crashed plane.

According to the ministry, there were 37 Azerbaijani, six Kazakh, three Kyrgyz, and 16 Russian citizens on board the plane.

AZAL added that there were 62 passengers and five crew members on board the crashed Embraer 190 plane, making a total of 67 people.

