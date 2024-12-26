Medical treatment for plane crash victims arriving in Baku to continue in city hospitals (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The treatment of those injured in the plane crash and brought to Baku will continue at medical facilities in the capital, Major General, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Adil Abdullayev told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark following the arrival of a special aircraft of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations with seven Azerbaijani citizens injured in the crash of an Embraer 190 plane near Aktau.

Abdullayev noted that, on the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, immediately after the accident, a Ministry of Emergency Situations aircraft equipped with necessary resources was dispatched to the city of Aktau. The team included professional psychologists, doctors, and rescuers, as well as healthcare ministry physicians.

"Seven injured individuals were transported to Baku accompanied by doctors and psychologists. Another seven people, whose condition is considered satisfactory, will be transported to Baku later on an AZAL aircraft," the official added.

The tragedy occurred on December 25, when an Embraer 190 plane operated by AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed just 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The Embraer 190 was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

In the aftermath of the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, eight are from Russia, and three are from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual remains unknown.

The crash claimed the lives of both pilots and a flight attendant. Two other crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel