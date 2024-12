BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Mayor of Kuala Lumpur and former Executive Director of the UN-HABITAT Program from 2018 to 2024, as well as a member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Maimunah Mohd Sharif has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, following the tragic loss of life in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane on December 25, Trend reports.

