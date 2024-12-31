Times Square hosts rally in honor of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. A rally dedicated to December 31, World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, took place in Times Square, New York, Trend reports.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijani-American Youth Federation (AAYF) with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

One of the central LED screens in Times Square showcased unique video materials highlighting Azerbaijan's history, rich national traditions, territorial integrity, and featuring the state flag, national costumes, and dances.

AAYF activists, including Azerbaijani students in the U.S., engaged with tourists and New York residents, sharing the significance of the event. The rally is set to run throughout the day.