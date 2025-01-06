Azerbaijan Army positions in Lachin once again subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The Azerbaijan Army positions were once again subjected to fire, Trend reports.

"On January 6, at about 14:10, the Armenian armed forces units from positions located in the direction of Digh settlement of the Gorus region using small arms once again subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Zabukh settlement of the Lachin region," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry earlier reported that, on January 5, from 22:00 to 22:10, the Armenian armed forces units from positions located in the directions of Digh and Khanazakh settlements of the Gorus region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Zabukh and Jaghazur settlements of the Lachin region.

"We inform that in recent days, Armenian armed forces units have subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions several times, and all these cases have been recorded accordingly," the Ministry noted.