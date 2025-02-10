Azerbaijan, Iran engage in talks on military partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. First Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces - Chief of Staff, 1st grade Captain Teymur Murshudov met with Commander of the Navy of Iran, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani as part of the AMAN-25 multinational exercise and the Aman Dialogue in Karachi, Pakistan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The meeting discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijani and Iranian navies to ensure the security of the Caspian Sea while considering the regional interests of both countries.

The sides emphasized the importance of holding joint exercises in the sea waters to exchange experience.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

