Next hearing on Vardanyan's case scheduled for February 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The next court session on Ruben Vardanyan's case is scheduled for February 13, Trend reports.

A preparatory session of the trial against Ruben Vardanyan, a citizen of Armenia accused of torture, mercenary, violating the laws or customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on Monday.

The trial is held at the Baku Military Court within the Baku Court Complex, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova) also on the panel. The defendants were provided with a Russian language interpreter and defense attorneys.

The court announced the indictment. Given the large volume of the indictment, it was announced that the continuation of the reading of the indictment would take place in the next session.

The next court session is scheduled for February 13.

Ruben Vardanyan is accused of committing the following crimes under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning and waging an aggressive war), Article 107 (deportation or forcible transfer of population), Article 109 (persecution), Article 112 (deprivation of liberty in violation of international law), Article 113 (torture), Article 114 (mercenarism), Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of war), Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), Article 214 (terrorism), Article 214-1 (financing of terrorism).

Additionally, he is charged with committing the following crimes under the same code: Article 218 (establishment of a criminal organization), Article 228 (Illegal purchase, transfer, selling, storage, transportation and carrying of fire-arms, accessories to it, supplies, explosives), Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), Article 278 (violent seizure of power or violent deduction of power, violent change of the constitutional system of the state), Article 279 (Creation of armed formations or groups, which are not provided by the legislation), Article 318 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan), and other related offenses.