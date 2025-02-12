Antimonopoly and consumer market control state service becomes state agency in...(UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The State Service for Antimonopoly and Control Over Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been transformed into a State Agency, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree in this regard.

The Regulations and Structure of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Control Over the Consumer Market under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been approved.

Under the relevant decree, the total number of employees for the Agency's Apparatus is set at 214, while the number of employees for its regional branches is set at 105.

It has been established that the Agency is the legal successor of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy (hereinafter referred to as the Service), inheriting its rights, obligations, and property.

Until the list of institutions not included in the Agency's structure is approved, the institutions under the Service's structure will continue their activities. Their structure, employee numbers, salary rates, and labor compensation system will remain unchanged until the implementation of Section 5.1 of the decree.

The Agency will directly oversee state control over the production, processing, use, circulation of precious metals and gems, as well as the import, export, usage, and storage of rough diamonds.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan will approve the list of institutions not included in the Agency's structure within two months based on the Agency's proposals and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, per the decree by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the property of the State Service for Control over Precious Metals and Precious Stones, which was abolished in 2019 by Decree No. 479 "On additional measures to optimize the structure and improve the management of several state bodies in the Republic of Azerbaijan," will be transferred to the balance of the newly established Agency within three months.

The decree outlines that the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with the Ministry of Economy, shall ensure the transfer of any remaining extra-budgetary funds intended for the service to the Agency. Additionally, the Ministry of Finance is tasked with providing the necessary financing for the Agency’s operations for the current year.

Moreover, the Ministry of Finance is required to include the funds necessary for the Agency’s operations in the draft state budget each year.

The decree further stipulates that other issues arising from this decision will be resolved as needed.