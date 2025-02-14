Armenian-origin individuals to face next hearing on war crimes charges today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Criminal case hearing against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression, will continue today, Trend reports.

At the last court hearing, the prosecutors defending the state prosecution continued the readout of the final part of the indictment in the criminal case. The continuation of the trial was scheduled for February 14 at a later date.

To note, the 15 persons are accused of crimes committed by the Republic of Armenia and its armed forces, including the illegal "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" created by Armenia and its illegal armed formations.

The following individuals: Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Saakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Manukyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, Vasily Beglaryan, Eric Ghazaryan, Davit Allahverdiyan, Stepanyan Gurgen, Balayan Levon, Madat Babayan, Martirosyan Garik, and Melikset Pashayan are charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan according to the periods of their participation in criminal acts: Article 100 (planning, preparation, unleashing or waging a war of aggression), 102 (attack on persons or institutions which enjoy international protection ), 103 (genocide), 105 (destruction of population), 106 (slavery), 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible detention of a person), 112 (deprivation of liberty in violation of international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenarism), 115 (violation of the rules or customs of war), 116 (breach of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts), 118 (war looting), 120 (premeditated murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218 (organization of a criminal community (criminal organization), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices), 270-1 (acts endangering aviation security), 277 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure of power or forcible retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional order of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by law) and other articles.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel