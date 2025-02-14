Azerbaijan set to mark bicentennial of Mirza Gadim Irevani - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Mirza Gadim Irevani, Trend reports.

Under the decree, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with preparing and implementing a series of events dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the prominent Azerbaijani artist Mirza Gadim Irevani.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is responsible for addressing issues arising from this decree.

In 2025, Azerbaijan will mark the bicentennial of the birth of Mirza Gadim Irevani, a distinguished Azerbaijani artist and the founder of Azerbaijani loom painting.

Mirza Gadim Irevani played a significant role in the development of Azerbaijani painting. His creative work, which covered many areas, formed an original style by harmoniously blending classical Eastern miniature and folk art traditions with the achievements of European realist painting. This laid the foundation for a new era in Azerbaijani visual arts. The artist’s works, featuring delicate colored patterns and ornamental grids, as well as monumental portraits and compositions, still hold immense artistic value today as perfect examples of craftsmanship.

