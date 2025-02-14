Azerbaijani FM discusses situation in Gaza Strip with his Israeli counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. On February 14, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar as part of their participation in the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, recent events in the region, as well as the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Israel in the areas of security, high technology, aerospace industry, mutual investments, energy and other areas.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire achieved in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, an exchange of views also took place on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

