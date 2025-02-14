Armenian side contaminated more than 1.1 million hectares of Azerbaijani territory with mines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Armenian side contaminated more than 1.1 million hectares of Azerbaijani territory with more than 1 million mines and ammunition, Trend reports.

Speaking during the presentation of the final part of the indictment in court, the head of the Department for Public Prosecutions of the Prosecutor General's Office, Nasir Bayramov, read out facts of the continued aggression through the mining of territories and the explosion of mines during the ongoing war of aggression, stating that more than 1.1 million hectares of the occupied sovereign territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan had been contaminated with more than 1 million anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, as well as other unexploded ordnance.

We recall that 15 people, including Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan, were charged under Articles 100 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (extermination of the population), 106 (enslaving), 107 (deportation or forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance of people), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenary service), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 118 (military robbery), 120 (intentional murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (creation of a criminal association (organization)), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.