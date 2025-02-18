President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view construction progress at second residential complex in Aghdam (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. On February 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the ongoing construction of the second residential complex in the city of Aghdam, which will consist of 1,268 apartments, Trend reports.

The residential complex, covering nearly 14 hectares, is located on the central street of Agdam and is being built according to the city’s approved master plan. The apartments include 114 one-room units, 464 two-room units, 536 three-room units, and 154 four-room units.

A significant portion of the area will be designated as green space. The buildings are being constructed with a blend of modern architectural approaches and national pattern elements. The complex will also include sports fields, recreational areas, bicycle racks, and other essential infrastructure.