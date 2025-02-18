Inside the financials of Toplum TV (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Yesterday, local media reported that Akif Gurbanov, head of the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, has been appointed to lead a Western media network in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Under his direction, key operations such as funding distribution, staffing, and media activities have been managed. Additionally, multiple reports suggest that Gurbanov frequently travels abroad and is involved in bringing funds into the country through various individuals.

Sources indicate that Gurbanov also directly oversaw the operations of Toplum TV, despite the organization being officially founded by Alasgar Mammadli, who is currently in prison.

Initially, Gurbanov used Toplum TV as a training center, selecting individuals from various projects and enrolling them in training programs. Many of these individuals later secured positions at media outlets such as Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Voice of America, Abzas Media, and others.

Over time, Toplum TV transitioned into a media platform, with employees receiving competitive salaries based on their roles. Senior managers reportedly earned between $3,500 and $4,000, anchors received $2,000, and editors, including Mushvig Jabbarov and Javid Ramazanov, were paid between $800 and $1,000. Leading journalists, such as Farid Ismayilov, reportedly earned similar amounts.

The substantial monthly expenditures of the outlet suggest that large sums of money are being brought into the country through unofficial channels and allegedly used for activities against the state.