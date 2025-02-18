President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva review construction works at Aghdam City Secondary School No. 1 (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. On February 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspected the construction progress of Aghdam city secondary school No.1, Trend reports.

The head of state and the First Lady were briefed on the latest developments.

The three-story school building spans over 4,300 square meters. The foundation stone for the 960-seat school was laid in May 2021. The school will feature a library, a museum, two canteens, subject classrooms, as well as physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories, an auditorium, a gym, and 8 STEAM rooms.

Construction of the school is expected to be completed in 2025.