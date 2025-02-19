Türkiye calls Syria’s recovery cornerstone for middle east stability - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Türkiye considers the restoration and prosperity of Syria an important issue for the entire region, the Member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Abdulkadir Emin Önen said at the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly held in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that Türkiye has always been close to the Syrian people.

“We have opened our doors to Syrians fleeing the war in their country. It is crucial to support the processes in Syria following the overthrow of the regime. Today, it is critical to support Syria’s transitional process and assist in maintaining its territorial integrity. Terrorist organizations such as the PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party], PYD [Democratic Union Party], YPG [People's Defense Units], and ISIS [Islamic State] have no place in Syria. As long as these groups exist, stability is impossible.

We consider Syria's reconstruction and prosperity as an important issue for our region. We urge all Asian countries to support the new government forming in Syria. One of the most important steps in this context is to lift sanctions on Syria," Önen added.