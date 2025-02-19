Azerbaijan's Baku holds strategic importance in Caucasus - Türkiye's parliamentarian (UPDT)

Details added, first version published at 13:26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Baku is an important center in the Caucasus region, the Member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Abdulkadir Emin Önen said at the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly held in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that Türkiye is always close to Azerbaijan.

“Ensuring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity is extremely important for the region. Continuation of peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia will benefit the whole region,” he emphasized.

The liberation of Azerbaijani territories from almost 30 years of unfair occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity is an important step for the entire region. Great progress has been made in reconstruction work in the liberated territories.

Achieving a fair result in the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia will strengthen the stability and prosperity not only of the two countries but also of the entire region. Türkiye has always been and will always be by Azerbaijan's side," he added.