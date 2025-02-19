President Ilham Aliyev receives Chairperson of Council of Republic of National Assembly of Belarus (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, on February 19, Trend reports.

Natalya Kochanova conveyed the greetings of President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko to the Azerbaijani head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Kochanova to extend his regards to Aleksandr Lukashenko.

During the conversation, the sides praised the development of relations between the two countries in various areas. The state visit of the Belarusian President to Azerbaijan last year was fondly recalled, highlighting its importance in advancing bilateral ties.

Natalya Kochanova, visiting Azerbaijan for the first time, expressed her deep impression of the development processes she witnessed in Baku.

They commended the successful development of interparliamentary ties between the two countries and emphasized the significance of holding the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku.

Natalya Kochanova presented a keepsake to President Ilham Aliyev.