Azerbaijan-China ties deepen with emphasis on strategic cooperation – political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The relationship between Azerbaijan and China has been developing dynamically in recent years, with significant advancements not only in political spheres but also in economics and transportation. Azerbaijan’s transit potential and the development of the "Middle Corridor" have become a key component of China’s strategy for accessing European markets, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"Azerbaijan and China established diplomatic relations in 1992, and since then, their bilateral ties have evolved into a strategic partnership. China has consistently supported Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, particularly during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and has affirmed Azerbaijan’s position on the matter. The two countries also collaborate with various international organizations, further strengthening their cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev’s visits to China and the positive stance of President Xi Jinping regarding Azerbaijan reflect the high level of their bilateral relations.

Economic ties between Azerbaijan and China have been steadily growing, with trade turnover increasing year on year. In 2023, trade between the two nations reached an all-time high, underscoring the continued upward trajectory of their relations," he said.

Garayev noted that President Ilham Aliyev highlighted key aspects of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations during an interview with China’s CGTN television channel in Davos. As the President pointed out, China and Azerbaijan officially established a strategic partnership last year.

"After the meeting between the President of China and myself last summer, a corresponding Declaration on Strategic Partnership was adopted. This is a very important political step in our bilateral relationship. Strategic partnership is a very high level of mutual trust and cooperation. We are looking forward to expanding our partnership with China, including in the issues related to our membership in different international organizations, not only the WTO,” noted the head of state.

The expert stressed that Azerbaijan plays a crucial role as a transit country, particularly facilitating China’s access to European markets. The "Middle Corridor," a vital route that links China to Europe through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, holds significant importance in this regard.

"The Middle Corridor is one of the most efficient routes for transporting goods from China to Europe. Starting in China, it passes through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey before reaching Europe. In recent years, Azerbaijan has made significant investments to enhance the Middle Corridor's infrastructure, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and the Alat Free Economic Zone, among others.

China is deeply invested in the Middle Corridor, primarily because the route through Russia has become increasingly risky due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Middle Corridor is seen as a viable alternative to the Trans-Siberian Railway, which passes through Russia. Additionally, the Middle Corridor offers a faster transit option compared to sea routes. While sea transport from China to Europe typically takes 45 to 60 days, the Middle Corridor reduces this time frame to just 20 to 25 days.

In the same interview, President Ilham Aliyev also highlighted Azerbaijan's strategic geographical location. As he stated, 'Definitely, the issues we are working on very closely now - actively with China and countries of Central Asia - are connectivity projects. Because Azerbaijan just sits on the route from East to West, with already modern and sophisticated transportation infrastructure. So, we can really contribute a lot from the point of practical results," he said.

Garayev emphasized that the relationship between Azerbaijan and China is set to grow even stronger in the future.

"Particularly, Key priority areas for future cooperation between Azerbaijan and China will include green energy, agriculture, transportation, and the digital economy. For example, Azerbaijan plans to increase the capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which opens the door for potential Chinese involvement in the project. Additionally, Chinese companies are keen to invest in Azerbaijan's free economic zones. The two countries can also further strengthen ties in digital trade, where China's expertise could provide a significant boost for Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan-China relations have grown increasingly strategic and are continuing to strengthen. Azerbaijan's prime geostrategic location, its advanced transport infrastructure, and its pivotal role in the Middle Corridor are key factors in facilitating China's access to European markets. As this cooperation deepens in the coming years, the significance of the Middle Corridor is expected to grow even further. By expanding its transit capabilities, Azerbaijan will not only continue to gain economic benefits but also solidify its position as a key player in enabling China's access to European markets," Garayev added.

