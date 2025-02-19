Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan are friendly and brotherly nations - parliament speaker (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Speaker of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Baku, Trend reports.

Describing Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan as friendly and brotherly nations, Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that bilateral relations are successfully developing under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. She noted that this close partnership extends across political, economic, cultural, and other spheres.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening ties amid complex global political dynamics, Speaker Gafarova stressed that the two countries’ cooperation serves their peoples’ shared interests. She praised Uzbekistan’s initiative in constructing a school in Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli district, describing it as a testament to fraternal bonds.

The Speaker also lauded the strong interparliamentary cooperation, emphasizing the vital role played by the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan interparliamentary friendship groups.

Expressing her gratitude for the invitation to the APA session, Tanzila Narbayeva commended Azerbaijan’s achievements under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership. She noted that Azerbaijan’s initiatives, including hosting COP29, hold global significance. She also highlighted Uzbekistan’s upcoming hosting of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in April 2025, expressing confidence that the Azerbaijani delegation would participate.

Emphasizing the importance of Azerbaijan’s experience in the Non-Aligned Movement, Tanzila Narbayeva underscored the significant progress made in the organization’s institutional development.

The meeting also covered other issues of mutual interest.