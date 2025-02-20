Baku & Tehran: deal or deadlock?

The relationship between Azerbaijan and Iran isn’t just about official meetings, polite handshakes, and diplomatic small talk. It’s a geopolitical rollercoaster—layered with history, culture, religion, political intrigue, and high-stakes power plays. These two nations, split by the Araz River, have spent centuries seesawing between cooperation and conflict, trust and suspicion. And now, as the geopolitical landscape shifts beneath their feet, every move on this chessboard carries more weight than ever.

February 2025 marked yet another turning point in this tangled web. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov’s visit to Iran wasn’t just another routine diplomatic trip—it was a statement. A signal that the game is changing, and both sides are looking for a new equation that balances power, economics, and strategy.

Diplomatic Realism: Walking the Tightrope Between Business and Politics

On February 17, Asadov sat down with Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref for a high-stakes conversation that spanned a broad spectrum of issues—economic ties, energy, trade, investments, and humanitarian cooperation. But behind the spreadsheets and infrastructure deals, the real focus was on geopolitics.

One of the crown jewels of this meeting? The East Zangezur-Nakhchivan corridor, which cuts through Iranian territory. This isn’t just a transport route—it’s a strategic maneuver that cements Baku’s regional leverage. Pair that with the North-South corridor, a project linking India, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia, and you get a perfect storm of economic ambition mixed with geopolitical complexity.

With Iran stuck under a mountain of sanctions, Tehran needs Baku just as much as Baku needs Tehran. Azerbaijan offers a vital economic escape hatch for Iran, an opening to international markets that the regime in Tehran simply can’t afford to ignore. But beneath the surface, tensions simmer.

For over a decade, relations between these neighbors have swung from passive-aggressive distrust to outright diplomatic standoffs. Iran has watched with growing anxiety as Azerbaijan cozies up to Turkey and deepens ties with the West. Meanwhile, Baku remains wary of Iranian meddling, particularly through religious networks and political proxies.

So, what does Asadov’s visit really mean? A reset? A temporary ceasefire? Or just another chapter in this complicated saga?

The next day, February 18, Asadov met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The tone? All business. But beneath the formalities, the undercurrents of tension were impossible to ignore.

The centerpiece of the discussion? Regional security.

And when Baku and Tehran say "security," they mean everything from military posturing to intelligence battles, from proxy conflicts to diplomatic chess moves. The South Caucasus remains a pressure cooker, with Iran keeping a close eye on Armenia, Russia, and Western influence in the region. Azerbaijan, for its part, knows it has to play its cards carefully in an increasingly volatile geopolitical arena.

The million-dollar question: Can Iran accept Azerbaijan as a true equal partner, or will it always see Baku as a mere piece in its grand strategic puzzle?

Asadov’s visit coincided with the Third Caspian Economic Forum, where he declared that Azerbaijan sees the Caspian not as a battlefield but as a sea of peace, friendship, and cooperation.

Great sentiment. But let’s be real—the Caspian is anything but simple.

This inland sea is a geopolitical minefield, where Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan constantly maneuver for influence. Baku’s challenge? Keeping its own interests afloat while navigating the power struggles of its larger neighbors.

Despite all the political drama, trade between Azerbaijan and Iran keeps climbing.

By 2024:

Bilateral trade hit $580 million—a 20% jump from the previous year.

In just 11 months of 2024, trade soared past $583.5 million, marking a 33.5% increase compared to 2023.

That’s not just growth—it’s a message.

It says that despite the geopolitical friction, economic pragmatism still prevails. That business, infrastructure, and logistics remain the glue holding this relationship together. The question is: For how long?

Right now, Azerbaijan and Iran are in a high-stakes balancing act.

Baku is playing it smart, leveraging its role as a key transit hub between Asia and Europe.

Tehran is looking for lifelines, with sanctions squeezing its economy and regional influence.

Russia is watching closely, deepening its ties with Iran while keeping its own interests in the Caucasus.

Turkey is a wildcard, standing firmly behind Azerbaijan and keeping Tehran on edge.

So, what’s next?

Will pragmatism win over politics? Or will old tensions push Baku and Tehran into yet another downward spiral?

One thing’s for sure: Azerbaijan isn’t just another player on Iran’s chessboard—it’s a force to be reckoned with.

Economics isn’t just about numbers—it’s about projects that redefine the regional landscape. The construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, the Astaraçay bridge, and the expansion of the North-South corridor aren’t just infrastructure developments; they’re power moves, reshaping Azerbaijan’s role as a central transit hub in Eurasia.

This recent diplomatic push between Baku and Tehran signals a shift toward pragmatic cooperation. Azerbaijan continues to assert its independent foreign policy, skillfully balancing global and regional pressures. Meanwhile, Iran faces an evolving reality, where it must reassess its alliances and recalibrate its regional strategies.

But just how deep do these changes go? Is this the dawn of a new era in Azerbaijani-Iranian relations, or simply a tactical move amid a shifting geopolitical chessboard? Time will tell. One thing is clear—Caucasus and Caspian politics are entering a new phase, and neither Baku nor Tehran can afford to ignore each other.

Azerbaijan & Iran: A History of Division, a Future of Uncertainty

Azerbaijan-Iran relations can’t be reduced to mere diplomacy—they are woven into the fabric of history, culture, religion, and geopolitical ambition. These two nations, once part of a single empire, now walk a fine line between cooperation and rivalry.

Before the 19th century, Azerbaijan and Iran were one political entity under the Persian Empire. But history took a sharp turn with the Russo-Persian Wars, leading to the Gulistan Treaty (1813) and the Turkmenchay Treaty (1828)—splitting the Azerbaijani people between two states.

For Baku, this division remains a national wound, a reminder of a fractured identity. For Tehran, it’s a double-edged sword—on one hand, it recognizes its territorial integrity; on the other, it fears the rising Azerbaijani national consciousness within its borders.

When Azerbaijan declared independence in 1918, it reached out to Tehran for recognition. Iran, however, hesitated, fearing the consequences for its own Azerbaijani population. Though official ties were established in 1919, the Soviet takeover of Azerbaijan in 1920 froze relations for decades. Only after the collapse of the USSR in 1991 did Baku and Tehran attempt a diplomatic reboot.

Even then, history proved that old tensions die hard.

The Azerbaijani Factor in Iran: A Silent Force?

With 15 to 30 million Azerbaijanis living in Iran—roughly 16–35% of the total population—they form the country’s largest ethnic minority after Persians.

Key regions with Azerbaijani populations in Iran:

West and East Azerbaijan provinces

Ardabil

Zanjan

Qazvin

Tehran (a significant Azerbaijani diaspora is based in the capital)

Iranian Azerbaijanis aren’t just a demographic reality—they’re an integral part of Iran’s economic, cultural, and political landscape. Many influential figures in Iran’s history were of Azerbaijani descent, from Mohammad Mossadegh, the nationalist Prime Minister who challenged Western oil interests, to Mirza Taqi Khan (Amir Kabir), the architect of 19th-century Iranian reforms.

Yet, Tehran remains wary of its Azerbaijani population’s growing national consciousness. The language issue remains a major point of contention—Azerbaijani is widely spoken but lacks official status. Calls for Azerbaijani-language education have been largely ignored or suppressed, as the Iranian government fears even the hint of separatism.

Flashpoint Moments:

In 2006, mass protests erupted after an Iranian newspaper published a racist cartoon depicting Azerbaijanis in a degrading manner.

Protests in Tabriz, Urmia, and Ardabil were met with harsh crackdowns.

Periodic demonstrations and nationalist movements continue to simmer beneath the surface, worrying Tehran.

Despite government restrictions, the Azerbaijani identity in Iran remains strong, reflected in its music, poetry, and cultural traditions—from mugham and ashik poetry to Nowruz celebrations.

The question remains: Will Tehran continue ignoring this growing identity, or will it eventually have to acknowledge the political reality of its Azerbaijani population?

Despite deep-seated political mistrust, Azerbaijan and Iran are economic partners by necessity.

Trade is booming:

2024 trade volume hit $580 million—a 20% increase from the previous year.

In just 11 months of 2024, trade reached $583.5 million—a 33.5% jump from 2023.

Why the surge?

Beyond politics, Azerbaijan and Iran need each other economically. Their cooperation in energy, transport, and trade has created new regional dynamics.

Key Economic Projects:

The Rasht-Astara railway—a vital link in the North-South corridor.

The Astaraçay bridge, connecting Azerbaijan’s and Iran’s border cities.

The East Zangezur-Nakhchivan corridor, securing Azerbaijan’s direct land connection to its exclave.

Yet, beneath the surface, geopolitical risks remain.

Tehran is still uneasy about Azerbaijan’s close ties with:

Turkey (Iran fears growing pan-Turkic influence).

Israel (Azerbaijan is a key security partner for Tel Aviv).

The West (Baku’s balancing act between the East and West is seen as unpredictable by Iran).

Azerbaijan and Iran aren’t just neighbors—they’re reluctant partners in a high-stakes geopolitical chess game.

Baku is playing it smart, leveraging its position as a key transit hub.

Tehran is treading carefully, wary of both internal and external threats.

Russia is watching closely, tightening ties with Iran while maintaining a delicate balance in the Caucasus.

Turkey remains a wildcard, strengthening Azerbaijan while keeping Iran in check.

Can Azerbaijan and Iran move beyond their historical baggage and build a sustainable partnership—or will old wounds, ethnic tensions, and geopolitical rivalries drag them back into another cycle of distrust?

One thing is certain: Baku is no longer just another player in Iran’s regional strategy. It’s a force to be reckoned with.

Azerbaijan and Iran: A High-Stakes Game of Diplomacy, Business, and Geopolitics

History doesn’t just whisper about tensions between Azerbaijan and Iran—it shouts it from the rooftops. One of the most explosive moments came in 2006, when an Iranian newspaper, Iran, ran a deeply offensive cartoon mocking Azerbaijanis. That was gasoline on a fire, sparking mass protests across Tabriz, Urmia, and Ardabil. Tehran responded the way authoritarian regimes always do—crackdowns, arrests, and force. But the message was clear: Azerbaijani identity inside Iran isn’t just some cultural relic—it’s a living, breathing, and potentially game-changing political force.

Despite all the political drama, money still talks. In 2024, trade between Azerbaijan and Iran hit $580 million, a 20% jump from the previous year. In the first 11 months of 2024, that number climbed even higher—$583.5 million, marking a massive 33.5% increase compared to 2023.

One of the biggest drivers of this growth? Infrastructure deals. The Rasht-Astara railway and the Astaraçay bridge are more than just concrete and steel—they’re Azerbaijan’s ticket to dominating Eurasian trade routes. The North-South corridor is no longer just a concept—it’s happening, and Baku is positioning itself as the central hub of the region.

But let’s not kid ourselves—this isn’t some perfect marriage of convenience. There are serious cracks in the foundation. Iran has always seen Azerbaijan as part of its sphere of influence, while Baku has been laser-focused on asserting its independence. And then there’s Turkey—Azerbaijan’s closest ally, which makes Tehran more than a little nervous. Add to that Baku’s growing partnership with Israel, and you’ve got a cocktail that Tehran is struggling to swallow.

This relationship is a never-ending tightrope walk, balancing pragmatism against history, economics against politics.

Azerbaijan isn’t playing defense anymore. It knows its value in regional diplomacy and isn’t afraid to use it as leverage. Meanwhile, Iran—despite its internal anxieties and external pressures—is slowly waking up to a new reality:

Azerbaijan isn’t just a neighbor. It’s a rising power.

And that’s the million-dollar question—will Baku and Tehran finally figure out how to coexist as equals, or are they doomed to repeat the same old cycle of rivalry and suspicion?

Because one thing is clear: this story is far from over.

One of the cornerstones of Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation is transport and infrastructure, a sector that directly shapes the flow of goods, capital, and influence across the region.

Azerbaijan and Iran are key players in the North-South International Transport Corridor, linking India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Europe.

The Rasht-Astara railway, a crucial missing piece in the corridor, is set for completion by 2025.

The Astaraçay bridge, connecting the twin cities of Astara in Azerbaijan and Iran, will slash transit times and reduce logistics costs.

But the real game-changer could be the East Zangezur–Nakhchivan corridor via Iran, which would:

Establish a direct highway and rail link between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan exclave.

Allow Baku to bypass Armenia, securing an alternative trade route.

Open up new trade prospects between Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Middle East.

While these projects promise economic dividends, they also redraw geopolitical lines—with Baku gaining influence and Tehran trying to secure its own strategic leverage.

Agriculture has emerged as a key pillar of cooperation between Baku and Tehran. In 2024, the two nations inked new agreements that aim to:

Develop joint agricultural zones in border regions.

Expand exports of Azerbaijani wheat, cotton, and fruits to Iran.

Utilize irrigated farmlands connected to the Giz-Galasi hydropower project.

With global food security becoming a high-stakes issue, this partnership is strategic, not just economic. It positions Azerbaijan as a regional food supplier, while giving Iran greater access to reliable agricultural imports.

By 2026, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran is projected to surpass $1 billion, setting a new record in bilateral commerce.

But will economic pragmatism be enough to smooth out the deeper political fractures?

The fundamental question remains:

Can Azerbaijan and Iran turn their economic collaboration into a foundation for true political stability—or will historic distrust, competing ambitions, and unresolved conflicts keep dragging them back into a cycle of confrontation?

One thing is certain: Baku and Tehran can’t afford to ignore each other. The stakes have never been higher.

Every diplomatic flashpoint between Azerbaijan and Iran serves as a reminder—this is not a story of peaceful coexistence but a constant game of high-stakes brinkmanship.

Despite growing economic interdependence, Azerbaijan-Iran relations remain a geopolitical minefield.

Three major friction points define this uneasy relationship:

Geopolitical Alignments – Azerbaijan’s deepening ties with Turkey and the West have Tehran on edge.

The Ethnic Factor – The large Azerbaijani population in Iran remains a political wildcard.

Regional Security – Clashing views on the South Caucasus, Armenia, and global power dynamics continue to breed mistrust.

Iran has long viewed Azerbaijan as a tricky partner, while Baku carefully maneuvers to secure its interests without triggering Tehran’s paranoia.

Diplomatic setbacks have been frequent and severe:

2022 – Azerbaijan shut down its embassy in Tehran after an armed attack killed one of its staff.

2023 – A fresh round of spying scandals led to mutual diplomatic expulsions.

2024 – Tehran publicly opposed Azerbaijan’s growing ties with Israel and Turkey, adding fuel to the fire.

January 2025 was yet another wake-up call. When an Iranian official made provocative remarks at an event in Ardabil, a city with a large Azerbaijani population, Baku summoned Iran’s chargé d’affaires for an explanation. Tehran’s dismissive response only deepened tensions.

In recent years, a powerful new factor has emerged—Russia and Iran are drawing closer, shifting the regional balance and creating new geopolitical headaches for Baku.

What’s fueling Moscow and Tehran’s growing alliance?

The Ukraine Factor – Western sanctions have pushed Russia and Iran into a de facto alliance, united by their shared struggle against U.S. and European pressure. Military Cooperation – Russia is leaning heavily on Iranian drones, while Tehran is eyeing Moscow’s advanced weaponry to boost its own military capabilities. Economic Ties – Bilateral trade between Russia and Iran surged past $5 billion in 2024, with plans to deepen cooperation in energy, transportation, and logistics.

For Azerbaijan, this alliance is a double-edged sword. While the economic opportunities within this triangle are undeniable, the political risks are just as real. A more emboldened Iran, backed by Moscow, means greater pressure on Baku to navigate an increasingly complex diplomatic minefield.

One of the most significant regional projects connecting Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran is the North-South International Transport Corridor, linking India and the Persian Gulf to Europe through Azerbaijani and Russian territory.

Key Numbers Behind the Project:

Total investment – approximately $25 billion

Total length – 7,200 km

Cargo volume in 2024 – 15 million tons

Projected volume by 2030 – 30 million tons

Completion of the Rasht-Astara railway – end of 2025

On paper, this project is a major economic opportunity for Azerbaijan, transforming it into a critical logistics hub between Asia and Europe.

But here’s the catch—if Russia and Iran tighten their grip on this corridor, it could become a geopolitical lever against Azerbaijan.

The biggest risk? Moscow and Tehran could use their growing economic influence as a pressure tool, testing Baku’s foreign policy independence.

Baku’s Biggest Challenge: Balancing Between Opportunities and Threats

Azerbaijan now finds itself at a crossroads.

On one hand, economic cooperation with Iran offers tangible benefits, expanding Baku’s reach as a regional power.

On the other, the strengthening of the Russia-Iran axis threatens to tilt the power balance in the South Caucasus, forcing Azerbaijan into a delicate diplomatic balancing act.

At the heart of it all is Baku’s ability to maintain its foreign policy autonomy, resisting pressure from larger players who seek to dictate the region’s agenda.

The Azerbaijan-Iran relationship is far more than just a diplomatic exchange. It’s a complex web of geopolitics, history, economic ambition, and national security concerns.

The future of these ties hinges on Baku and Tehran’s ability to find common ground, without sacrificing core national interests in an increasingly volatile global landscape.

One thing is certain—this power struggle is far from over.

