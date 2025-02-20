Arayik Harutyunyan blames Soviet special services for fueling Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The citizen of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, accused of committing numerous crimes against the Azerbaijani people, today in court blamed the special services of the Soviet Union for inciting the Karabakh conflict, Trend reports.

Arayik Harutyunyan, spoke at some length and expressed his regret about the criminal events that had occurred. He said: “I have familiarized myself with the charges presented by the prosecutor's office. I am aware of the processes that have been taking place in Karabakh over the past 34 years. I regret it. The conflict was sparked off by the special services of the Soviet Union. Therefore, we consider ourselves victims.”