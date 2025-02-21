President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on celebration of 100th anniversary of Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The 100th anniversary of the birth of the poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh, who made a valuable contribution to the treasury of national literary thought, will be celebrated, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, and taking into account the proposals of the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan, is tasked with preparing and implementing an action plan for the 100th anniversary of the People's Poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was tasked to address matters arising from this decree.

In August 2025, Azerbaijan will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the prominent representative of Azerbaijani literature, People's Poet, playwright, literary scholar, pedagogue, public figure, laureate of State prizes of the USSR and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and academician Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh.

Vahabzadeh, with his combative personality and multifaceted activities, has written brilliant pages in the history of Azerbaijani artistic and public thought since the second half of the 20th century. His legacy, rich with deep poetic and philosophical thoughts, constantly instilled respect for cultural and moral values, dedication to national liberation ideals, and loyalty to the idea of independence. The artist successfully linked his literary and scientific creativity with his long years of pedagogical activity, playing an exceptional role in shaping the national thinking of several generations. As a public figure, Vahabzadeh always demonstrated a true intellectual position regarding crucial national issues.